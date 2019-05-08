Sports TV Production Genius Gary Lang Of Hillsdale Dies, 53

Hillsdale native and Emmy Award-winning sports television producer Gary Lang died April 21 after a brief illness at his home in Redondo Beach, California, Deadline reports . He was 53 years old.

Lang grew up with his four siblings Bill, Richard, Chris, and Lisa on Arthur Street in Hillsdale.

Fox Sports played a piece during a NASCAR race to show "the genius of Gary Lang."

His career began in 1991 with CBS' sports tape vault, before becoming a producer for the network during the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Lang moved from New York to Los Angeles to become part of Fox Sports' production team, earning 17 Emmy Awards for his work on the MLB All Star Game, MLB on FOX, NFL on FOX, the World Series and NFL Sunday.

Lang was remembered as a production genius by FOX Sports.

He left Fox in 2008 to be an ESPN supervising producer for "Shifting Gears" with Dale Earnhardt, Jr., also contributing to production for Hell's Kitchen, Pros vs. Joes, Shaq Versus and other NFL Network projects.

Lang was vice president of prooduction for the Tennis Channel from 2012 to 2015, where he helped create “the overall look and style of Fox Sports,” his bio on the network website says.

He also had “countless innovative Opening Teases for America’s biggest sporting events and programs including multiple World Series, Super Bowls, All-Madden Shows, NASCAR and Bowl Championship Series."

Lang is survived by his siblings and his kids, Jessica and Noah.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.