Sports Car Totaled In Bergen Garage Fire

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a Friday night garage fire off Route 17 in Wood-Ridge that totaled a performance sports car.

The call came in from Hackensack Street off Anderson Avenue a minute before 6 p.m.

Firefighters cut their way into the detached garage and extinguished the blaze, which destroyed a later-model red Dodge Viper -- some models of which carry price tags well over $100,000.

No injuries were reported or cause immediately determined. Fire officials were investigating.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Carlstadt, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Lodi, Moonachie and Wallington.

