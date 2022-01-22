Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

Sports Car Totaled In Bergen Garage Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
169 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge
169 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge Photo Credit: James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a Friday night garage fire off Route 17 in Wood-Ridge that totaled a performance sports car.

The call came in from Hackensack Street off Anderson Avenue a minute before 6 p.m.

Firefighters cut their way into the detached garage and extinguished the blaze, which destroyed a later-model red Dodge Viper -- some models of which carry price tags well over $100,000.

No injuries were reported or cause immediately determined. Fire officials were investigating.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Carlstadt, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Lodi, Moonachie and Wallington.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.