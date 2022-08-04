'Splat Gun' TikTok Challenge That Mimics Drive-By Shootings Sweeping Nation

A national TikTok trend that mimics drive-by shootings with plastic toys is sweeping the nation.

The "Splat Gun" or "Orbeez" challenge uses Orbeez water gel beads as ammunition. While the beads do not cause any harm, they can cause injury or damage when fired out of the gun.

WARNING: the below video may contain offensive language

“This specific Tik-ToK challenge has the potential to be very dangerous,” said Frederick County (Maryland) Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

“I can envision a situation going bad with someone firing a splat gun out of a moving vehicle at someone, and that person return fire with a real firearm. Someone could very well lose their life in that circumstance."

Jenkins' office has gotten multiple reports of the recent TikTok Orbeez/Splat Gun Challenge, the office said on Facebook.

The challenge has also been reported in New Jersey, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, Florida and more.

A 19-year-old man in Florida was arrested for shooting an Amazon driver in the glasses and neck while driving.

Teens who take part in these shootings could face serious charges like second-degree assault, WJZ reports. There was even one incident where four teenagers were charged with injuring two younger children in Peachtree City in Georgia, The Citizen reports.

“The police department will be pursuing criminal charges on all persons caught discharging these weapons at other persons on city property," the Peachtree Police Department said on Facebook. "Even just shooting these on city property (not at another person) is a violation of city ordinance. Please take this seriously and ensure your kids are not involved.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is advising anyone who sees people participating in the challenge to contact local authorities.

