Spectacular Hudson River Flyover Planned As Part Of President's 4th Of July 'Salute To America'

A military jet flyover bound for President Trump’s July 4th “Salute to America” in Washington, D.C. will head down the Hudson River around 5 p.m. Saturday and pass just east of the Statue of Liberty, organizers said.

The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps jets will fly over in five waves.

Up front will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

The aerial salute will touch several cities that played roles in the American Revolution are part of a massive celebration in Washington, DC.

The flyovers begin in Boston around 4 p.m. and proceed to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

From there they will join other Department of Defense and heritage aircraft over the nation’s capital when President Trump and the First Lady host the 2020 “Salute to America” on the South Lawn and the Ellipse of the White House.

The flyover itinerary:

BOSTON: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly the center of the city at approximately 4:00 pm approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will overfly the U.S.S. Constitution and then proceed over Fenway Park before departing the city.

NEW YORK: The aircraft are scheduled to fly down the Hudson River at approximately 5:00 pm and pass just east of the Statue of Liberty.

PHILADELPHIA: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly the center of the city at approximately 5:15 pm approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will fly over Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell and then proceed southwest out of the city.

BALTIMORE: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly Fort McHenry at approximately 5:30 pm approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will overfly Fort McHenry before turning south out of the city.

Authorities urge you to stay home if you have a fever or symptoms associated with COVID-19.

If you don’t and are headed somewhere to watch the flyover, the Trump Administration urges that you:

Stay at least 6 feet apart from people who are not in your immediate household;

Wear a face covering if social distancing is not possible;

Avoid unnecessary contact with people outside of your household;

Avoid gatherings if you have a condition that would put you at risk of becoming severely ill;

Wash your hands often.

“The flyovers provide an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces,” the Department of Defense’s North Command said in a release.

“Flying hours are a sunk cost for the Department of Defense, and these aircraft and crews would be using these hours for proficiency and training at other locations if they were not conducting these flyovers,” the agency said.

“DOD is proud to help celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday. We are grateful for our nation’s support as we defend our country, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” it added.

