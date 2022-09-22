Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Robs $104,000 Worth Of Luxury Handbags From High-End Route 4 Store
News

Special Ed Student Among Those Injured In School Bus Crash In New Milford

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the crash at Boulevard and Graphic Boulevard in New Milford.
At the scene of the crash at Boulevard and Graphic Boulevard in New Milford. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A special education student and two adults sustained minor injuries when a school bus and a minivan collided in New Milford, authorities said.

The Toyota minivan driver blew a stop sign before the crash sent the school bus careening onto a residential lawn at Boulevard and Graphic Boulevard around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.

Holy Name Medical Center EMS transported a minivan passenger and the two adults from the Joshua Tours bus out of Passaic to area hospitals, the chief said.

A parent brought the 8-year-old student to their doctor, he said.

Police issued four summonses to the minivan driver, Clancy said.

All Points Towing sent a heavy wrecker to remove the vehicles.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.