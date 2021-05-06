SPECIAL DELIVERY: Accused Bergen Dealer Charged With $400,000 Worth Of Meth

A Bergen County crystal meth dealer was jailed after he tried having three pounds of the drug shipped to his home, authorities said.

Detectives found six more pounds following a controlled delivery to Eric R. Shankland, 48, at his West 4th Street home in Moonachie, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

The nine total pounds seized could fetch upwards of $400,000 if sold on the street, the prosecutor said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service alerted authorities after intercepting the package destined for delivery to Shankland from Arizona earlier this week, Musella said.

Shankland, who is single and unemployed, was busted by members of the prosecutor’s Narcotics Task Force after he accepted the three-pound package during a delivery by service inspectors.

He had been free pending trial after Secaucus police said they caught him with meth during a Feb. 28 traffic stop.

Shankland, who's also wanted on a warrant out of Monroe County, PA remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with possession with the intent to sell crystal meth.

Musella thanked the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Moonachie Police Department for their assistance.

