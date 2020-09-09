'Speak English Or Pay $10': Clifton Shop Owner's Sign Causes Controversy

"Speak English or pay $10 extra," read the sign that Dave Feinberg hung in his Clifton storefront.

Feinberg owns Cutter's Edge, a knife and blade-sharpening shop on Lakeview Avenue, in a largely Spanish- and Arabic-speaking area.

He hung the hand-written note in the window out of frustration over the weekend -- and never intended to actually charge customers extra, according to NorthJersey.com.

What ensued was a near-war against him.

Feinberg was accused of racism by Twitter users calling for a shutdown of his store. He answered countless phone calls from people saying they wish he lost everything, NorthJersey.com says.

As of Tuesday morning, Feinberg had removed the sign. But for many, the damage had been done.

Clifton Council Member Rosemary Pino called Feinberg's sign "ignorant," and local activist Rosa Lopez called it“extremely insensitive," NorthJersey.com reports.

However, there were still some that empathized with Feinberg, including Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, the report said.

The mayor opined that society has become "hypersensitive," but Feinberg was "within his rights" to hang the note in his window -- and those who didn't like it didn't have to give him business, NorthJersey.com reports.

