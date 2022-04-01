South Jersey Officer Indicted In Off-Duty Domestic Violence Clash: Report

A 37-year-old South Jersey police officer has been indicted for trying to strangle a woman while off-duty, NJ Advance Media reported.

Myron V. Ford, with the Deptford Township Police Department since 2009, was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last week on a charge of aggravated assault/strangling a domestic violence victim, the outlet said.

He was arrested by Deptford police at his apartment on Sept. 30, 2021.

He was accused of forcefully shoving the woman against a door at her apartment, scratching her right arm and chin, and “placing his hands around the victim’s neck in an (sic) attempt to strangle the victim,” the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.