South Jersey Man Shot, Killed In Encounter With Police

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with police early Saturday in South Jersey, authorities confirmed.

Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the 5:30 a.m. incident at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Cumberland County, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

One of the officers "fired his service weapon, fatally wounding the man," Bruck said. "First aid was rendered by officers and emergency medical personnel. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:48 a.m."

The identities of the man and the officers were being withheld until a preliminary investigation can be completed.

"No further information is being released at this time," a release from Bruck's office said.

No matter the circumstances, both state law and his own guidelines require New Jersey's attorney general to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that determines whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.