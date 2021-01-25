South Jersey Man Gets 5 Years In State Prison Child Porn Trafficking

A South Jersey man was sentenced to a plea-bargained five years in state prison for trafficking child porn.

Detectives monitoring a peer-to-peer file-sharing network popular with sex offenders found files shared by Robert N. Mahmud, 51, of Carneys Point, authorities said.

Detectives from the state Division of Criminal Justice then raided Mahmud’s home in June 2018, assisted by members of the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and Carneys Point police, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Monday.

They seized a thumb drive and external hard drives that held 250 images of children being sexually abused, he said.

Mahmud took a deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to distributing child sexual abuse materials rather than go to trial.

In exchange, he must serve 2½ years behind bars before he’ll be eligible for parole, register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life, under the sentence handed down Friday in Salem by Superior Court Judge Linda Lawhun, the attorney general said.

Grewal credited prosecutors and detectives who handled the case for the state Division of Criminal Justice, while thanking the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and the Carneys Point Police Department for their assistance in the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Rastelli of the DCJ’s Financial & Cyber Crimes Bureau.

“These crimes inflict terrible harm on the most vulnerable members of our society,” he said. “We will never cease in our collaborative efforts to arrest the offenders who promote the cruel sexual abuse of children by viewing and sharing these materials online.”

Grewal and DCJ Director Veronica Allende urged anyone who has information about child porn trafficking – or who suspects improper communications with children by online strangers – to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tips Line at 888-648-6007.

