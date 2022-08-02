South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor

A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said.

Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Evidence presented during the trial found that Parrish used blunt force trauma to kill Tonya Cook and then took her dismembered remains to a farm field in Cedarville, Lawrence Township, where they were burned.

Cook's remains were found Monday, July 2, 2018. Ten days later, Parrish was arrested at a hotel in Absecon.

A GoFundMe page launched for Cook's funeral expenses remembered her as "proof that good people do exist in this world and we can understand each other’s pain."

