Sources: Long Island Man Who Shot Parents On Christmas Day Captured In Mahwah

A Long Island man accused of shooting his parents on Christmas morning was captured hours later in Mahwah.

Both victims required surgery following the double shooting shortly after 10 a.m. on Seawane Drive in the village of Hewlett Harbor on the island's South Shore, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

The shooter then fled in a Cadillac Escalade, they said.

Police broadcast the license plate number of the vehicle. What they didn't say at the time was that they were also tracking it via GPS.

Shortly after 2 p.m., New York State Police troopers requested assistance from Mahwah police as they followed the vehicle from the New York Thruway to southbound Route 17.

Police shut down the highway and the suspect stopped the vehicle near Ramapo Valley Road before surrendering without incident, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

His identity was temporarily being withheld pending processing. The severity of charges will depend on the respective conditions of his parents.

The mother was shot in the head and the father in his torso and back, responders said.

