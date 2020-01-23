'Sopranos' Actress Who Played Fairfield Car Saleswoman Says Weinstein Sent Chocolate Penises

The actress who played a Fairfield car saleswoman on the "The Sopranos" said in a testimony Thursday that disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein sent her care packages complete with chocolate penises, movies and Valium.

Annabella Sciorra -- one of three women accusing Weinstein of sex abuse -- said Weinstein raped her in her Manhattan apartment and then forcibly performed oral sex on her in the early 1990s.

The actress was the first of the three women to testify against Weinstein in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday.

Sciorra told prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon that the packages were to help her destress but she was actually disgusted by the chocolate penises.

Sciorra said she received the packages in the early 1990s after being cast in the Miramax movies he was producing.

Weinstein has been charged with two counts each of predatory sexual assault and of rape, along with one count of criminal sex act.

Sciorra played Gloria Trillo, a 40-year-old car saleswoman for Mercedes-Benz dealership Globe Motors, on the HBO hit series "The Sopranos." The dealership on the show was located in Fairfield.

