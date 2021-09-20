Son Of NJ Officer Who Died Of COVID Has Special Birthday Wish

Gavin Roberts only wants one thing for his 12th birthday, and it's something to honor his dad.

A COVID-19 vaccine.

Gavin, who turned 12 on Sunday, lost his dad -- Glen Ridge Police Officer Charges "Rob" Roberts -- in May 2020 to the virus.

The boy's mom and the officer's widow, Alice Roberts, penned an op-ed in NJ Advance Media explaining COVID-19 has "ruled" their life ever since.

"By sharing my family’s experience, I hope my husband’s death and our story can help persuade others to do the most patriotic and selfless thing I can think of doing," Roberts writes. "Get a COVID-19 vaccine!

"That’s what my son will be doing this Sunday to celebrate his 12th birthday. It will be one he won’t forget."

More than $265,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family as of Sept. 20.

