Son Of NJ Officer Who Died Of COVID Has Special Birthday Wish

Cecilia Levine
Glen Ridge Police Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts and son Gavin, who turned 12 Sunday.
Glen Ridge Police Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts and son Gavin, who turned 12 Sunday. Photo Credit: Glen Ridge PD

Gavin Roberts only wants one thing for his 12th birthday, and it's something to honor his dad.

A COVID-19 vaccine.

Gavin, who turned 12 on Sunday, lost his dad -- Glen Ridge Police Officer Charges "Rob" Roberts -- in May 2020 to the virus.

The boy's mom and the officer's widow, Alice Roberts, penned an op-ed in NJ Advance Media explaining COVID-19 has "ruled" their life ever since.

"By sharing my family’s experience, I hope my husband’s death and our story can help persuade others to do the most patriotic and selfless thing I can think of doing," Roberts writes. "Get a COVID-19 vaccine! 

"That’s what my son will be doing this Sunday to celebrate his 12th birthday. It will be one he won’t forget."

More than $265,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family as of Sept. 20.

Click here for Roberts' full column in NJ Advance Media.

