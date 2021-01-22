Son Of Former Twins Manager, NJ Native Tom Kelly Found Dead In Arizona

The 42-year-old son of former New Jersey resident and Minnesota Twins manager Tom Kelly was found dead in Arizona last week.
Tom Kelly, Jr. was on a golf trip when his body was found in a Scottsdale hotel room, after he missed a tee-time, TwinCities.com reports.
Kelly's father grew up in Sayreville and attended Saint Mary's in South Amboy.
Kelly himself was a bat boy for the Twins and attended Hill-Murray. He later served as a pitcher for St. Thomas, winning the 2001 NCAA Division III baseball title.
He had been living in Tampa, Fl. working as a mortgage broker at the time of his death.
