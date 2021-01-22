Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Lyndhurst Senior, 78, Victimized By Con Artist
News

Son Of Former Twins Manager, NJ Native Tom Kelly Found Dead In Arizona

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tommy Kelly Jr.
Tommy Kelly Jr. Photo Credit: Tommy Kelly Facebook photo

The 42-year-old son of former New Jersey resident and Minnesota Twins manager Tom Kelly was found dead in Arizona last week.

Tom Kelly, Jr. was on a golf trip when his body was found in a Scottsdale hotel room, after he missed a tee-time, TwinCities.com reports.

Kelly's father grew up in Sayreville and attended Saint Mary's in South Amboy.

Kelly himself was a bat boy for the Twins and attended Hill-Murray. He later served as a pitcher for St. Thomas, winning the 2001 NCAA Division III baseball title.

He had been living in Tampa, Fl. working as a mortgage broker at the time of his death.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.