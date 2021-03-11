'Someone Crossed In Front Of Me': Parked Cars, Jeep Towed After Hackensack Rollover

UPDATE: A driver whose Jeep struck two parked cars before rolling onto its side in Hackensack apparently suffered a medical episode before the crash, authorities said.

The 61-year-old city resident told police he thought someone crossed in front of him before he lost control of his 2011 Jeep Cherokee on in front of 350 Prospect Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The Jeep struck a 2018 Honda Accord and a 2020 GMC Acadia before landing on the driver's side, Foley said.

Firefighters extricated the driver, Foley said.

He claimed to be uninjured but was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for observation, she said.

No summonses were issued.

All three vehicles had to be towed, the captain said.

