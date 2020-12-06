Some North Jersey Pools Prepare To Reopen, Others Face Uncertainty

While most North Jersey pools prepare to reopen, others face uncertainty.

State officials earlier this week released the guidelines for pools that can reopen on June 22.

Many have announced that they're in the final stages of making sure they can meet the guidelines put forth. Others, meanwhile, are struggling to make it work.

The Hackettstown pool will remain closed for the season, police said on Facebook.

The Harrington Park Swim Club will not open for the 2020 season, officials said, citing ongoing health concerns.

The New Milford Swim Club on Facebook said it needs more paid memberships to stay afloat ahead of its tentative July 1 reopening date. A special bondholders meeting is expected to be held June 15.

Officials at the Oradell Swim Club said in a June 12 update that more members need to sign up in order for the facility to carry out its scheduled July 1 opening.

