Some NJ Transit Trains To NYC Will Be Diverted To Hoboken This Summer

NJ Transit Thursday announced changes to rush-hour service on the Montclair-Boonton, North Jersey Coast and Morris and Essex lines in order to accommodate repair work on two rail lines used by Amtrak at Penn Station New York.

Some trains will also bypass Broad Street Station in Newark during peak periods.

The changes begin June 17 and end Friday, Sept. 6. The work will be carried out on weekdays.

The service changes include: Montclair Boonton 6206, currently arrives at Penn Station 7:40 a.m., will arrive at Hoboken 7:32 a.m. and be renumbered 206; North Jersey Coast Line, currently arrives at PSNY 7:30 a.m., will arrive at Hoboken at 7:28 a.m. and be renumbered 2602; and Morris and Essex Midtown Direct 6613, currently departs PSNY 8:02 a.m., will depart Hoboken 8:02 a.m.

Several other trains are also affected. The complete list of changes can be viewed here.

“We weighed every option in order to impact the least number of customers while maintaining as many peak period seats as possible,” said NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett.

“These service adjustments are never easy, but the necessary renewal work that is being performed by Amtrak is vital to the reliability of the system, especially in and out PSNY, which is of immense importance for NJ Transit and the region."

