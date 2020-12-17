Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 22 Cats Rescued In Hawthorne Fire
News

Some Blame COVID: Paterson Man Gunned Down, City Homicides Break 30-Year High

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson PD
Paterson PD Photo Credit: morguefile.com/DodgertonSkillhause (INSET: Paterson PD)

A man found shot dead in a Paterson gas station parking lot Wednesday became the 23rd victim gunned down in the Silk City this year.

The body of Michael Richardson, 33, was found on the ground of the BP station at Broadway and Summer Street, in a neighborhood rife with drugs and gangs, shortly after 3 p.m., authorities said.

He'd been shot in the head, said detectives who were searching for a juvenile who reportedly fled the scene.

Richardson was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and city Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn't say whether they'd caught or identified any suspects.

The shooting was the 119th in Paterson this year, one of the highest in recent memory.

Richardson's death was Paterson's 26th homicide of 2020, topping a recent high of 25 in 2014 and, before that, 23 in 1993, records show.

Of those deaths, 17 occurred in the 4th Ward, which have become a battlefield of drug-dealing gangs and teenage hotheads, authorities said.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said the gun violence plaguing not just his city but the entire country has been fueled, in large part, by the coronavirus pandemic.

Silk City police, who've seized more than 200 firearms this year, have been working with the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the state Attorney General's Office to try and stem the bloodshed, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.