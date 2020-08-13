SOLD: Wendy Williams' Essex County Mansion Sells For $420K Below Listing Price

Wendy Williams and her ex-husband have bid farewell to Essex County.

The 56-year-old talkshow host and ex-husband Kevin Hunter's former Livingston home was listed at nearly 1.9 million million but sold for $1.4 million, reports say.

Williams and Hunter, together for more than two decades, bought the 5,398-square-foot home in Livingston's Bel Air section for $2.1 million in 2009.

They listed the 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion for nearly $1.9 million in August 2019, and then again for the same price the following month. The home sold on Aug. 6 of this year.

The house has a jacuzzi, four-car garage, basketball court and more amenities.

Williams, an Ocean Township native, moved to New York City last year when she separated from Hunter.

