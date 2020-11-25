Soccer Great Diego Maradona Dies At 60

Diego Armando Maradona, considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, died of a heart attack in Buenos Aires early Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Maradona, 60, who'd been in failing health, has left the hospital after undergoing surgery for a blood clot on his brain earlier this month, according to the Argentinian newspaper Clarín.

Known as “El Pibe de Oro” (“The Golden Boy”), Maradona was honored along with Pele with the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

Following a 21-year career, he briefly coached Argentina during the 2010 World Cup.

More recently, Maradona had managed Gimnasia de la Plata of the Argentinian Primera Division.Earlier this year, helped the fight against COVID-19 by by autographing a replica of the jersey he wore when he led led Argentina to the World Cup championship in 1986 -- beating West Germany 3-2 in the final -- to raise money.'We're going to get through it," Maradona wrote on the shirt, which was raffled to raise money for a working class neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Maradona developed his brilliant style playing for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors before transferring to Barcelona in 1982.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.