'So Unfair': Shock, Anger Spread After NJ Man Is Killed By Driver In Apple Store Crash

Shock, grief and anger continued to spread with the news that a construction worker who died when a driver crashed his SUV into an Apple store in a Boston suburb was from Passaic County, NJ.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne was apparently moving a barrier outside the store with co-worker Vince Ruotolo of Maywood when Ruotolo said his pal’s life “was cut short” on Monday, Nov. 21.

“Life is so unfair,” Ruotolo wrote, noting that Bradley had a wife, children and grandchildren.

“It's getting real now,” Michelle Filippone of Clifton noted on Tuesday. “A reporter from NBC Boston just emailed me and wants to get my story of memories and what a huge loss this is.”

“I'm still trying to process this because I don't want to believe it,” added Lina Ewe of East Rutherford. “My heart is shattered, Pops. Me and the boys love you SOOOOOOOOO sooooooo soooooooo much. Heartbroken, shocked, angry, in utter disbelief amongst other words, is all I can say.”

Bradley was killed when a 2019 Toyota 4Runner slammed through the plate glass window of the Hingham, Mass. store roughly 17 miles southeast of Boston, authorities said.

Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with reckless homicide following the crash, which sent 19 other people to the hospital.

Apple expressed condolences for “the tragic loss of a professional who was on site supporting recent construction at the store.”

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the company said. “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

Timothy J. Cruz, the district attorney for Plymouth County, called the incident “absolutely unthinkable” and “absolutely tragic.”

Funeral arrangements for Bradley haven’t yet been set.

“If possible take 3 minutes out of your day,” Ruotolo said. “[S]it back and realize what you have and can lose in a blink of an eye.”

******

NOTE: Please feel free to send photos and/or remembrances of Kevin that can be included here. Text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailiyvoice.com. Or message: Jerry DeMarco (FACEBOOK). Deepest condolences to loved ones, friends, co-workers and others.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.