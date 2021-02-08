Snow Outside And In: Two Busted After Route 17 Stop Of Covered Car Turns Up Cocaine

Nearly five ounces of cocaine were seized and two Hackensack residents busted after a Rochelle Park police officer stopped a car on Route 17 that was almost entirely covered in snow, authorities said.

Michelle McCracken, 28, didn’t immediately pull over “due to her inability to see through the rear of her vehicle” when Officer Chris Kiszka tried to stop the white Honda Accord on the northbound highway around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Lt. James DePreta said.

“The vehicle was covered in snow, including the rear window, which provided zero visibility to the occupants,” DePreta said.

Smelling marijuana, Kiszka ordered both McCracken and her passenger, Teamel Gordeon, 25, out of the vehicle, he said.

Gordeon, who was carrying the cocaine, tried to run but was quickly captured, with help from backup Officer Jorge Orihuela and Paramus police, as he tried to toss some of the drugs, the lieutenant said.

McCracken was charged with pot possession, given several motor vehicle summonses and released pending a hearing.

Gordon was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing after police charged him with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell the drug, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.