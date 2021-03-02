Snow Collapses Paramus Home (VIDEO)

The weight of the early-week snowstorm collapsed a Paramus house that was being built, authorities said.

The framed-out Arbor Road structure "has been under construction and confirmed vacant," Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Wednesday.

Police and firefighters immediately responded to the collapse shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the chief said.

PSE&G and the borough building department were also notified, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Boyd A. Loving shot the video and contributed to this account.

