SNEAKY PEEK: 'Upskirter' Caught Snapping Shots Of Bergen Shopper's Private Parts, Police Say

A voyeur from Hackensack took "upskirting" to an extreme when a browsing shopper found him lying on the floor of a discount department store snapping photos up her dress, authorities said.

Marco Alvear, 40, scrambled to his feet and ran from the Lyndhurst store after the horrified 53-year-old Rutherford woman discovered what he was doing, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Lyndhurst Detectives Chris Cuneo and Tom McSweeney identified Alvear, the lieutenant said, thanks to video surveillance from the store, which won't be identified here because of its cooperation with them.

They also learned that the Ecuadorian national had been accused of similar crimes in Hackensack and River Edge.

Alvear was arrested at his job in the kitchen of a Hackensack bagel shop, the lieutenant said.

Police sent him to the Bergen County Jail on invasion of privacy charges, only to see a judge order his release less than 24 hours later under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Auteri thanked Hackensack and River Edge police for their assistance in the case.

