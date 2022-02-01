Snapple Truck Rams Glen Rock Shopping Strip, Driver Cited After Fleeing, Police Say

Snapple helped police find a driver who they said took off after his truck struck a small shopping strip in Glen Rock.

Sgt. Robert Wojtecki determined that the truck that hit the Maple Avenue building at Harristown Road off northbound Route 208 in the middle of the afternoon belonged to Snapple Distributors out of Avondale, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"With the assistance of the company the driver was located and directed to return to the scene," Ackermann said.

Edwin H. Hernandez, 40, of Union received summonses for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident, he said.

Glen Rock firefighters responded and determined that the building wasn't structurally compromised, the chief said.

The building owner was notified and was repairing the damage following the Jan. 28 mishap, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.