Snapped Utility Line Ignites Overnight Lodi Fire

Jerry DeMarco
222 Garibaldi Avenue, Lodi
222 Garibaldi Avenue, Lodi Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A snapped power line and transformer ignited a pre-dawn fire in a Lodi garden apartment complex.

Several smaller fires were also reported on the same block after the initial blaze broke out at Cynthia Gardens on Garibaldi Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

All were doused within a half hour. Multiple apartments were affected.

Two raccoons were the suspected culprits.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene by firefighters from Hasbrouck Heights, Rochelle Park and Wallington and in coverage by Saddle Brook.

The countywide Emergency Response Team provided canteen services.

The Red Cross was helping displaced residents.

