Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Blaze Consumes Tractor-Trailer On Route 287
News

Smoky Roof Fire Doused At Bergen County Nursing Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Northvale fire truck.
Northvale fire truck. Photo Credit: NORTHVALE FIRE DEPT

Firefighters doused a smoky blaze at a Bergen County nursing home Friday afternoon.

The building was evacuated and there didn't initially appear to be any serious injuries after the fire broke out between the roof and second floor at the Russ Berrie Home for Jewish Living around 1:30 p.m., responders said.

Workers have been replacing sections of the roof for the past week and a half, they said.

"The area they've been working on is the original flat roof, not the new, peaked addition that was put on the front of the building," one explained.

Northvale firefighters were immediately joined by their colleagues from Norwood and Sparkill.

Also responding to the three-alarm blaze either at the scene or in coverage were companies from Harrington Park, Tappan and Orangeburg.

The fire was placed under control in under a half-hour, responders said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.