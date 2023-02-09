Contact Us
Smoking Oven Fire Damages Lodi Home

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters at work at Garibaldi Avenue fire in Lodi on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Firefighters at work at Garibaldi Avenue fire in Lodi on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A fire reportedly ignited by a smoking oven severely damaged a Lodi home Wednesday night.

The two-alarm, gas-fed blaze broke out on the first floor in the rear of the two-story Garibaldi Avenue home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, responders said.

Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes. It was declared under control shortly after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid at the scene and in coverage included firefighters from Garfield, Wallington and Hasbrouck Heights, as well as Wood-Ridge, Saddle Brook and Rochelle Park.

The County Wide Emergency Response team set up a canteen.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

