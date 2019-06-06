Slice Of History: Nellie's Place Chosen For Prestigious Pizza Exhibit On Ellis Island

The owners of a Bergen County restaurant renowned for its thin-crust pizza will share some of their secrets -- along with their praised pies -- during a special exhibit next week at Ellis Island, “A Slice of History: Pizza in America.”

Nellie’s Place of Waldwick is one of only five pizzerias selected for the special exhibit, scheduled from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday, June 12, at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

Free pizza will be served from ovens outside the entrance to the museum. A band will spice up the celebratory mood.

Co-sponsoring the event are the National Park Service and Evelyn Hill Inc., the food service concessionaire at the Statue of Liberty since 1931 and Ellis Island since 2009.

The other participants:

Johnny’s of Mt. Vernon, NY;

Kesté of Bleecker St., NYC;

NY Pizza Suprema of 8th Ave., NYC;

Posa Posa of Nanuet.

Nellie’s Place was established by Irish immigrants Joe and Nellie Roche of Woodcliff Lake and is now managed by their children, Karen Schultz and Chris Roche.

Nearly 50 years ago, Nellie Roche took a job as a waitress in Stasny’s Restaurant on Franklin Turnpike. The Roche family bought the place In 1983 and changed the name in 1989.

They also "changed the menu and selections — everything but the decor,” Schultz said.

Nearly 30 years ago, the now-famous bar pie was added after a former manager of Kinchley’s Tavern brought his talents to Nellie’s.

“It isn’t exactly the same,” Schultz said. “It may have started out as similar, but our recipe has evolved.”

The "secret" is in the cheese, says her brother, who oversees the kitchen.

“Ours is a white pie,” Roche explained. “It has to do with the age and quality of the cheese. I’m very particular about the cheese and all the ingredients. Everything is fresh, nothing canned.”

“The pizza here is excellent,” said Ellen Reen of Ridgewood, who's been dining at Nellie’s with her sisters for years. “The crust is so light. They use just the right amount of olive oil.”

“I think it’s the cheese,” said her sister, Mary Hawken of Wanaque. “It's a better quality cheese than you get with most pizza — not overly salty. It's just right.

“It’s all very fresh,” she added. “You can really taste the ingredients — not chemicals or preservatives — just fresh, real food.”

Ferry service for the event will be available from Liberty State Park in Jersey City and Battery Park in downtown Manhattan.

