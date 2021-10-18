Contact Us
Sleeping Homeowner Woken By Burglar In Bedroom Holds Him For Police, Little Ferry PD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Joshua Purvis
Joshua Purvis Photo Credit: LITTLE FERRY PD

A Little Ferry homeowner who awoke to find a burglar in his bedroom seized the intruder and held him for police, authorities said.

The 32-year-old victim told police he awoke around 6 a.m. Sunday to find Joshua Purvis, 21, in the bedroom of his Kaufman Avenue home, Police Chief James Walters said.

He chased Purvis into the basement and seized him there while his wife dialed 911, the chief said.

Officers Dominick Verdi and Chris Nepil took custody of Purvis, who was charged with burglary and theft and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on burglary and theft charges.

