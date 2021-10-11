Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Sleeping Couple, Dogs Get Out Before Fire Consumes Franklin Lakes Home

711 Cheyenne Drive, Franklin Lakes Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A Franklin Lakes couple who were asleep when a fire broke out escaped safely with their two dogs before their home burned to the ground, authorities said.

The fast-moving fire broke out in the 2½-story Cheyenne Drive home at 12:35 a.m. Monday, Police Capt. Robert Lyon said.

Police and firefighters found the 2,800-foot house fully engulfed, he said.

Firefighters from Wyckoff, Oakland, Mahwah, Waldwick and North Haledon also responded, along with both the Franklin Lakes and Wyckoff ambulance corps, the captain said.

Fire officials were determining the cause of the fire, which was declared under control at 2:21 a.m., Lyon said.

No injuries were reported.

