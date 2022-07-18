'Slap In The Face To Women' UPenn Transgender Swimmer Nominated As NCAA 'Woman Of The Year'

Many top female athletes feel "slapped in the face" as the NCAA's "Woman Of The Year" nomination list includes recent University of Pennsylvania graduate transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Lia Thomas, 22, who previously competed as William on the men's swim team, made history as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA championship on Mar. 17, the school and dozens of media outlets announced immediately following the event.

Fellow NCAA "Woman Of The Year" Riley Gaines who previously tied in the 500-meter freestyle with Thomas, has spoken out numerous times against NCAA allowing Thomas to compete, but that was before International Swimming Federation, FINA, effectively banned transgender swimmers from competing.

FINA's decision came a month after Thomas made an appearance on "Good Morning America" saying her postgraduation plans included "qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials."

Just before midnight on Friday 22-year-old University of Kentucky graduate Gaines tweeted, "Being the real girl in that photo and also University of Kentucky's nominee for NCAA WOTY, this is yet another slap in the face to women. First a female national title and now nominated for the pinnacle award in collegiate athletics. The @NCAA has made this award worthless."

Tennis champion Martina Navratilova is also unhappy with the NCAA nomination of Thomas and tweeted, "Not enough fabulous biological women athletes, NCAA?!? What is wrong with you?!!!!!!!?" on Saturday, July 16.

The winners will be selected later this year and will be honored at a convention in San Antonio in January 2023, NCAA details on its website.

