Skull Fracture Among Injuries Suffered In Lakewood Passover Carnival Accident

Three people were hospitalized, including one with a possible skull fracture, after an accident at a Lakewood carnival, authorities said.

Two other people sustained less serious injuries during the Dr. Rich Roberts Chol Hamoed Pesach Carnival at Blue Claws, according to Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith, a Lakewood Police Department spokesman.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that a ride at the carnival was picked up by the wind and knocked over multiple people. Unconfirmed reports say that it was some type of bounce-house, or bouncy ride, however, police were not immediately available to confirm.

No other details were immediately available.

