Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Rochelle Park Officer, Other Driver Both OK After Crash
News

Skull Fracture Among Injuries Suffered In Lakewood Passover Carnival Accident

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A giant air-filled slide at the Dr. Rich Roberts Chol Hamoed Pesach Carnival at Blue Claws. (Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)
A giant air-filled slide at the Dr. Rich Roberts Chol Hamoed Pesach Carnival at Blue Claws. (Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) Photo Credit: Twitter/ The Lakewood Scoop (TLS)

Three people were hospitalized, including one with a possible skull fracture, after an accident at a Lakewood carnival, authorities said.

Two other people sustained less serious injuries during the Dr. Rich Roberts Chol Hamoed Pesach Carnival at Blue Claws, according to Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith, a Lakewood Police Department spokesman.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that a ride at the carnival was picked up by the wind and knocked over multiple people. Unconfirmed reports say that it was some type of bounce-house, or bouncy ride, however, police were not immediately available to confirm.

No other details were immediately available. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.