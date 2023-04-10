Skull Fracture Among Injuries Suffered In Lakewood Carnival Accident

Three people were hospitalized, including one with a possible skull fracture, after an accident at a Lakewood carnival Monday, April 9, authorities said.

Two other people sustained less serious injuries at the event, according to Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith, a Lakewood Police Department spokesman. The accident happened at a private event on Summer Avenue.

According to abc7, an inflatable bounce house blew over. A pregnant woman suffered abdominal pain and two other adults suffered head injuries, the outlet said citing police.

No other details were immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.