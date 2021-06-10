Contact Us
Six Flags' Jersey Devil Coaster: 'World's Tallest, Fastest, Longest' Finally Rolls

Jon Craig
Billed as the world's tallest, fastest, longest single-rail ride, the Jersey Devil Coaster debuts on Sunday, June 13, at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County.
Billed as the world's tallest, fastest, longest single-rail ride, the Jersey Devil Coaster debuts on Sunday, June 13, at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County. Photo Credit: Provided/ Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure's Jersey Devil Coaster starts rolling and coasting for park visitors, for the first time, this Sunday, park officials said.

But strap yourself in tight. The brand spanking new ride spans 10 football fields -- or 1,000 yards -- overlooking the Jersey Shore in Jackson.

The risky ride reaches speeds of up to 58 mph, mounts a 130-foot hill and plummets 87-degrees on its initial descent, park officials said.

If that's not enough for Jersey daredevils, the coaster makes three inversions, park officials said: A 180-degree stall, a raven dive and a zero-gravity roll. 

Six Flags' thrilling ride was set to open last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic stalled  construction, Six Flags' officials said. 

“Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years," Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler said in a news statement.

The coaster opening in Jackson, Ocean County, will be the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single-rail coaster, according to Winkler.

The so-called "scream machine" carries 12 park-goers in each car. 

Each coaster is red and led by a devil's head.

For details on the Jersey Shore ride's debut and Great Adventure ticket prices, click here. 

