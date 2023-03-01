Six Flags Great Adventure Reveals Major Upgrades To Hurricane Harbor

Hold on tight.

Summer is coming sooner than you think to Six Flags Great Adventure. The popular water park is announcing new attractions at Hurricane Harbor.

The expansion includes new slides and an all-new interactive splash play area perfect for small children.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens for the 2023 season on May 20.

The park's new investment at Hurricane Harbor includes:

Splash Island — Kids will delight in the new treehouse play structure. There is a giant water bucket perched high above ready to soak children below.

Seven new slides are being added — Cowabunga, Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipCurl, Shark Attack, Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer.

New "open-air" dining areas are being added just across the bridge from Splash Island

Season passes can be purchased at sixflags.com/hurricaneharbornj

The water park is hiring for a variety of positions. Apply at sixflagsjobs.com or text FUN to 732-307-6688 to start the hiring process.

Interim Park President Randy Wilke, in a press statement, said, "This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions. . . plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”

