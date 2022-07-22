Six Flags Great Adventure Guests Heated Over Power Outage

Six Flags Great Adventure suffered a park-wide power outage Friday, July 22, officials said.

Guests were being turned away from entering the park, according to the Six Flags' web page. Upset guests waiting in 90-degree temps took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Utility crews are at the theme park, a spokeswoman said. Power was expected to be restored in the afternoon.

Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari were open and in operation.

