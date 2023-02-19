Contact Us
SIDEWAYS: Driver Hospitalized After SUV Hits Two Parked Vehicles In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
The Ford Expedition landed on its side after the crash on Rock Road at Midwood Road in Glen Rock shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The driver of an SUV that slammed into two parked vehicles was hospitalized following a late-night weekend crash in Glen Rock.

Airbags deployed in the Ford Expedition, which landed on its side on Rock Road at the T intersection from Midwood Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Damaged were a nearly 20-year-old Honda CR-V and a newer Honda Accord.

The driver got out through the moon roof and was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood by Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps members. There was no immediate word on possible summonses or charges.

All three vehicles were removed by Citywide Towing.

Glen Rock police and firefighters also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

