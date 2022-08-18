SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges

A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said.

Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a plainclothes Narcotic Task Force detective “on multiple occasions” during a two-month investigation, the prosecutor said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Tuesday and ordered released by a Superior Court judge in Hackensack under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law the next day.

Musella thanked Englewood police and the Bergen County Regional SWAT team for their assistance.

