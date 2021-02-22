Sick Of Snow, COVID? Six Flags Set To Open Next Month

Have you had enough of this COVID-19 epidemic and seemingly endless winter?

The good news is you'll have something else to do starting March 27.

Six Flags Great Adventure’s opening day in Jackson is a step closer to the debut of its newest ride: The Jersey Devil Coaster, which will become the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single-rail roller coaster.

The Jersey Devil will take riders 13 stories into the air before plunging them down a track about a half-mile long, reaching speeds of 58 miles per hour, as reported here by Daily Voice.

The amusement park’s Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will reopen the week before, on March 20.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the waterpark which sits adjacent to Great Adventure, will open on May 15.

Guests visiting Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor will have to follow safety and social-distancing guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The park spent 2020 operating at limited capacity, with guests only allowed to purchase tickets through an online reservation system. A variety of COVID-19 safeguards remain in place, officials said.

