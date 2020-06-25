Should Trump Be Exempt From NJ's 14-Day Quarantine?

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come to his Bedminster golf club is exempt from New Jersey's 14-day quarantine for visitors coming from COVID-19 hotspots, state and federal officials say.

The president is coming nearly a week after holding a rally in Arizona, where a record surges in cases were reported this week. There were 3,056 new cases and 27 more deaths reported Thursday -- the fourth daily report more than 3,000 cases this past week.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president is not a civilian, making him exempt from the quarantine.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday told CNN that Trump is exempt from the order.

"There is a carve out for essential workers, and I think by any definition the President of the United States is an essential worker."

Arizona is one of the nine states that meet the criteria to require visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

