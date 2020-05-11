Shots Fired Report Produces Paterson Gun Arrest, North Haledon Man Charged

Paterson detectives investigating a shots-fired report nabbed a North Haledon man with a loaded handgun and 30 heroin folds, authorities said.

Detectives Mustafa Dombayci and Yamil Pimienta spotted Julio Rivera, 36, “maneuvering an object in his front waistband several times” as he approached a double-parked vehicle near the corner of Union Avenue and Jasper Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They seized Rivera and found him carrying a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and the heroin, Speziale said.

Rivera remained held on drug and weapons charges in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Police submitted the gun to the New Jersey State Police for testing to determine whether it may be connected to any crimes.

