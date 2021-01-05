Shot Fired Outside Paterson Apartment Wounds Tenant

A Paterson man escaped a worse fate when he was grazed by a gunshot fired from outside his apartment Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

City fire EMS personnel treated the 44-year-old victim at the scene following the noontime shooting near the corner of Redwood and Totowa avenues, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint released.

He refused further treatment, they said.

“Based on the initial investigation it appears the victim was located inside the residence and was struck by a projectile that entered the residence,” Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether the shooter had been arrested or identified.

They asked asked that anyone with “additional” information contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

******

******

