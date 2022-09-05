Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

Shoppers Showered With Cash At Jersey Shore Mall On Mother's Day

Jon Craig
Freehold Raceway Mall
Freehold Raceway Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man threw cash down to shoppers at Freehold Raceway Mall this weekend while shouting "Happy Mother's Day," NJ Advance Media reported.

A shopper told the news outlet that the unidentified man does this on holidays several times a year.

His generosity caught shoppers by surprise at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 at the mall in Monmouth County. 

The man appeared to pull the cash out of a Wawa shopping bag from a second-floor balcony, the outlet said.

“Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,” Sarah Mostafa told NJ.com.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

