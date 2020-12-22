SHOOTOUT: Belleville Man Wounded In Clifton Gunfight

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities were searching for a gunman who wounded a Belleville man during a shootout on a Clifton street.

Several shots were fired outside a Mahar Avenue home near Fleischer Place in the Botany Village neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police reported.

A small-caliber bullet struck the 34-year-old victim, who was conscious when placed into an ambulance, responders said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he remained Tuesday in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.

They asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the shooter contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.

