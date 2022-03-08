Shooting Reported At Lodi Garden Apartments

A victim was hospitalized after a late-afternoon shooting in Lodi, responders said.

Not much was known other than that the victim was wounded in what initially appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Victor Street at the Kennedy Gardens Apartments off Route 46 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as Lodi detectives and investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit worked the scene.

