Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Feds: Smuggler Who Imported Ton Of Cocaine Into US Gets 15 Years Without Parole
News

Shooting Reported At Lodi Garden Apartments

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Shooting at the Kennedy Gardens Apartments, Lodi
Shooting at the Kennedy Gardens Apartments, Lodi Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A victim was hospitalized after a late-afternoon shooting in Lodi, responders said.

Not much was known other than that the victim was wounded in what initially appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Victor Street at the Kennedy Gardens Apartments off Route 46 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as Lodi detectives and investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit worked the scene.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

