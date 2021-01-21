Shooter Who Wounded Two Men Outside Passaic Takeout Restaurant Was Boy, 15, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A 15-year-old boy fired gunshots from across the street into a crowd in front of a Chinese takeout restaurant in Passaic, injuring two men, this past New Year’s Eve, authorities said following his capture.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old city man, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center following the afternoon shooting on Monroe Street near Myrtle Avenue.

The second victim, 24, arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital in Passaic via private vehicle and was transferred to St. Joe's in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

Both eventually were released after being treated, they said.

Passaic police on Monday took the boy into custody, Valdes and Guzman said.

He’s been detained since then pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

