Sheriff’s K-9 Sniffs Out Fleeing Offender Who Tried Hiding In Vacant Garfield Building Ductwork

A repeat offender bolted from Garfield police but was tracked down by a K-9 and removed with the help of firefighters after he tried hiding inside the ductwork of an abandoned building, authorities said.

Officers Richy Mendez and Jaroslaw Wdowiak were responding to a resident’s car burglary call when they spotted city resident Jayden M. Barbarino Costa, 18, in the backyard of the victim’s Van Winkle Avenue home shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Costa hopped several fences with the officers in pursuit. A perimeter was quickly established with help from Passaic police, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office sent “Cash” to try and sniff him out.

The dog led officers to an abandoned building at River Drive and Faber Place, where they heard Barbarino-Costa coughing in the ductwork, Uram said.

Firefighters were summoned to cut an opening so officers could get him out, the captain said.

Barbarino-Costa, who already has an adult of petty offenses, was carrying several stolen items when he was taken into custody, Uram said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges that include burglary, resisting and receiving stolen property.

Other charges could follow depending on the outcome of an investigation.

Police Chief Raymond Kovach thanked the sheriff’s office, Passaic police and Garfield firefighters for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.