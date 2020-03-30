Sheriff: Two More Bergen County Jail Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two more inmates at the Bergen County Jail recently tested positive for the coronavirus, one of whom was hospitalized and another who was receiving medical care in an isolation unit at the lockup, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said Monday.

The 40-year-old Salvadoran national in ICE custody and a 54-year-old county inmate brought the total number of inmates who tested positive to three, the sheriff said.

The first positive case, a 31-year-old ICE detainee, was released by federal authorities last Thursday, he said.

The 40-year-old detainee was sent for medical evaluation after displaying symptoms on Thursday and was declared positive the next night, Cureton said.

That person “has since returned to the Bergen County Jail under quarantine in the COVID-19 isolation unit and is receiving medical care,” he said.

The 54-year-old county inmate was hospitalized after receiving a medical evaluation on Saturday and being declared positive on Sunday, the sheriff said.

Medical staff “are continually monitoring all inmates and ICE detainees in the facility,” Cureton said, adding that anyone who displays COVID-19 symptoms is automatically evaluated.

“The Bergen County Jail is following Center for Disease Control and Federal Bureau of Prisons COVID-19 guidelines,” he said. “Administration officials are also working in close cooperation with the Bergen County Department of Health Services and the New Jersey State Department of Health.

“The Bergen County Jail has a fully operational 24/7 medical unit within the facility with a full-time doctor and nursing staff. It is among the cleanest and most advanced facilities in the state with exceptional medical care,” the sheriff added.

